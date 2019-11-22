St. Joe’s, Missouri St. meet in Charleston Classic

Missouri State (2-3) vs. Saint Joseph’s (2-3) Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri State (2-3) vs. Saint Joseph’s (2-3)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State and Saint Joseph’s will meet in the Charleston Classic. Saint Joseph’s lost 70-62 to Florida in its most recent game, while Missouri State fell 74-70 against Miami in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Saint Joseph’s’ Ryan Daly has averaged 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists while Lorenzo Edwards has put up 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Bears, Keandre Cook has averaged 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while Tulio Da Silva has put up nine points and 9.8 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Daly has made or assisted on 50 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hawks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bears. Saint Joseph’s has an assist on 37 of 77 field goals (48.1 percent) across its previous three games while Missouri State has assists on 27 of 69 field goals (39.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s has attempted the second-most free throws among all A10 teams. The Hawks have averaged 24.4 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.