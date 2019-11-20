St. Francis takes on Medgar Evers

Medgar Evers vs. St. Francis (NY) (1-3) Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Medgar Evers vs. St. Francis (NY) (1-3)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Francis (NY) Terriers will be taking on the Cougars of Division III Medgar Evers. St. Francis (NY) lost 95-64 at North Carolina State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Chauncey Hawkins has averaged 16.3 points and 4.5 rebounds this year for St. Francis (NY). Unique McLean is also a big contributor, with 9.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.CLUTCH CHAUNCEY: Through four games, St. Francis (NY)’s Chauncey Hawkins has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST MEETING: St. Francis (NY) put up 92 and came away with a 50-point win over Medgar Evers when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) went 6-6 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Terriers offense put up 68.3 points per contest across those 12 games.

