Southern Utah faces CSU in Johnson City

Southern Utah (2-2) vs. Charleston Southern (1-4) , Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah (2-2) vs. Charleston Southern (1-4)

, Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah is taking on Charleston Southern in a postseason game in Johnson City. Charleston Southern lost 94-46 to Michigan State in its most recent game, while Southern Utah came up short in a 76-61 game against UCLA in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Dontrell Shuler has averaged 18.8 points to lead the way for the Buccaneers. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is also a primary contributor, putting up 8.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Thunderbirds have been led by Dwayne Morgan, who is averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.DOMINANT DWAYNE: Morgan has connected on 20 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Buccaneers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Thunderbirds. Charleston Southern has 37 assists on 64 field goals (57.8 percent) over its past three contests while Southern Utah has assists on 29 of 79 field goals (36.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Utah is ranked first in Division I with an average of 81.2 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

