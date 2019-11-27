Southern Utah battles West Coast Baptist

West Coast Baptist vs. Southern Utah (3-3) Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Southern…

West Coast Baptist vs. Southern Utah (3-3)

Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Utah Thunderbirds are set to battle the Eagles of West Coast Baptist. Southern Utah lost 70-58 to East Tennessee State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: John Knight III has averaged 12.5 points to lead the charge for the Thunderbirds. Complementing Knight III is Dwayne Morgan, who is averaging 14.2 points and five rebounds per game.LOVE FOR LAKO: Chris Lako has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 33.3 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST TIME: Southern Utah scored 109 points and won by 46 over West Coast Baptist when these two teams faced each other last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Utah went 4-5 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Thunderbirds put up 71.2 points per contest across those nine games.

