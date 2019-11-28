Southern Miss meets Seton Hall in Battle 4 Atlantis

Southern Miss (2-4) vs. Seton Hall (4-2) Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 9…

Southern Miss (2-4) vs. Seton Hall (4-2)

Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss is set to face Seton Hall in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Seton Hall lost 71-69 to Oregon in its most recent game, while Southern Miss fell 94-69 against Gonzaga in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 47 percent of all Pirates scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MYLES: Powell has connected on 43.1 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 15 for 35 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pirates have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Eagles. Seton Hall has an assist on 48 of 78 field goals (61.5 percent) across its past three outings while Southern Miss has assists on 44 of 80 field goals (55 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seton Hall is ranked first among Big East teams with an average of 81.8 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.