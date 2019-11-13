Southern goes up against NMSU

Southern (1-1) vs. New Mexico State (1-1) Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern (1-1) vs. New Mexico State (1-1)

Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern and New Mexico State look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off an ugly road loss in their last game. New Mexico State lost 65-50 to UTEP on Tuesday, while Southern came up short in a 69-49 game at Murray State on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: The do-everything Trevelin Queen is putting up 17.5 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the Aggies. Complementing Queen is Jabari Rice, who is putting up 12 points per game. The Jaguars are led by Montese Blake, who is averaging 13 points.TERRIFIC TREVELIN: Queen has connected on 55.6 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 32.2 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Jaguars eighth among Division I teams. The New Mexico State offense has turned the ball over on 21.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Aggies 252nd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.