Southern faces Ecclesia

Ecclesia vs. Southern (1-2)

F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Jaguars will be taking on the Royals of Ecclesia. Southern lost 79-63 to New Mexico State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Ahsante Shivers has averaged 10.3 points and two steals this year for Southern. Darius Williams is also a primary contributor, with five points and six rebounds per game.DOMINANT DEONDRE: Deondre Phillips has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern went 0-12 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Jaguars offense scored 66.1 points per matchup in those 12 contests.

