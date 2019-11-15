SMU plays host to Jackson St.

Jackson State (0-3) vs. SMU (2-0) Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU goes up against Jackson…

Jackson State (0-3) vs. SMU (2-0)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU goes up against Jackson State in an early season matchup. Both teams last played on Tuesday. SMU won at home over New Orleans 77-64, while Jackson State fell 88-79 at Tulane.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: SMU’s Tyson Jolly has averaged 20.5 points, six rebounds and two steals while Isiaha Mike has put up 18 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Tigers, Tristan Jarrett has averaged 18.3 points and four rebounds while Jayveous McKinnis has put up nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Jarrett has connected on 38.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Jackson State has scored 70.3 points per game and allowed 88 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is ranked second among AAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.4 percent. The Mustangs have averaged 14 offensive boards per game.

