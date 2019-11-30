Smith scores 30 to lift Columbia past Lehigh 68-64

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Smith had 30 points, including Columbia’s final five, as the Lions narrowly defeated Lehigh 68-64 on Saturday.

Smith’s layup gave Columbia a 65-58 lead with 3:17 remaining in the game. It would be the Lions’ last field goal, but Smith added three free throws in the final 24 seconds to preserve the win.

Jack Forrest had 10 points for Columbia (3-5). Jake Killingsworth added six rebounds. Joseph Smoyer had three blocks for the Lions.

Jordan Cohen had 20 points for the Mountain Hawks (3-5). James Karnik added 12 rebounds.

Columbia faces Delaware on the road on Monday. Lehigh plays St. Francis (Pa.) on the road on Wednesday.

