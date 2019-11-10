SLU goes for first win vs Xavier (LA)

Xavier (LA) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (0-1) University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Southeastern Louisiana Lions…

Xavier (LA) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (0-1)

University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southeastern Louisiana Lions are set to battle the Gold Rush of NAIA member Xavier (LA). Southeastern Louisiana lost 76-55 at Tulane in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana went 2-9 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Lions put up 57 points per contest across those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.