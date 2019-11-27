SIUE visits UC Riverside

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-5) vs. UC Riverside (5-2) Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville…

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-5) vs. UC Riverside (5-2)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville pays visit to UC Riverside in a non-conference matchup. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville fell 78-50 at Pacific in its last outing. UC Riverside is coming off a 71-58 home win over Longwood in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Mike Adewunmi, Tyresse Williford and Brandon Jackson have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Williford has had his hand in 42 percent of all Southern Illinois-Edwardsville field goals over the last three games. Williford has 14 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 68: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-5 when it allows at least 68 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UC Riverside is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 58 points. The Highlanders are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Riverside defense has allowed only 52.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Highlanders seventh among Division I teams. The Southern Illinois-Edwardsville offense has averaged 60.6 points through seven games (ranked 230th, nationally).

