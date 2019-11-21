SIUE plays host to N. Illinois

Northern Illinois (4-2) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-3) Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern…

Northern Illinois (4-2) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-3)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois plays Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in a non-conference matchup. Northern Illinois beat Western Illinois by five on Wednesday, while Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is coming off of a 71-56 loss on Monday to South Dakota.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Mike Adewunmi, Cameron Williams and Tyresse Williford have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.EXCELLENT EUGENE: Eugene German has connected on 33.3 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.9 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has an assist on 39 of 75 field goals (52 percent) over its past three contests while Northern Illinois has assists on 45 of 87 field goals (51.7 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Northern Illinois has averaged 76 points per game over its last five games. The Huskies have given up only 63.2 points per game over that span.

