SHSU squares off against LeTourneau

LeTourneau vs. Sam Houston State (1-2)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sam Houston State Bearkats will be taking on the YellowJackets of Division III LeTourneau. Sam Houston State lost 84-77 to Central Michigan in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Zach Nutall has averaged 14.3 points, six rebounds and two steals this year for Sam Houston State. Complementing Nutall is Kai Mitchell, who is averaging 14 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.NATE IS A FORCE: Nate West has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 94.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Sam Houston State went 2-9 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Bearkats offense put up 67.1 points per contest across those 11 games.

