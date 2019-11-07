SFA plays NC Central

NC Central (0-0) vs. Stephen F. Austin (1-0) William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

NC Central (0-0) vs. Stephen F. Austin (1-0)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC Central faces Stephen F. Austin in an early season matchup. Stephen F. Austin is coming off an 89-70 win at home over LeTourneau on Wednesday. NC Central went 18-16 last year and finished third in the MEAC.

DID YOU KNOW: NC Central went 2-10 against non-conference programs last season. In those 12 games, the Eagles gave up 74.3 points per game while scoring 64.7 per matchup. Stephen F. Austin went 3-5 in non-conference play, averaging 65.6 points and allowing 73.8 per game in the process.

