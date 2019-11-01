Seton Hall gets 2019-20 campaign underway against Wagner

Wagner (0-0) vs. Seton Hall (0-0) Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall begins…

Wagner (0-0) vs. Seton Hall (0-0)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall begins its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Wagner Seahawks. Wagner went 13-17 last year and finished seventh in the NEC, while Seton Hall ended up 20-14 and finished third in the Big East.

LAST MEETING: Seton Hall put up 89 and came away with a 40-point win over Wagner when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner went 3-6 against non-conference programs last season. In those nine games, the Seahawks gave up 74.2 points per game while scoring 65.9 per matchup. Seton Hall went 9-4 in non-conference play, averaging 74.8 points and giving up 70.4 per game in the process.

