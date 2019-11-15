Seattle pays visit to Syracuse

Seattle (2-2) vs. Syracuse (1-1) Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Syracuse both…

Seattle (2-2) vs. Syracuse (1-1)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Syracuse both look to put winning streaks together . Seattle easily beat Pacific (OR) by 34 on Tuesday. Syracuse is coming off a 70-54 win over Colgate on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Syracuse’s Elijah Hughes has averaged 14 points, four rebounds and 4.5 assists while Buddy Boeheim has put up 12 points and four rebounds. For the Redhawks, Terrell Brown has averaged 22.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists while Myles Carter has put up 16.3 points and 8.3 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brown has been directly responsible for 54 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 30 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Syracuse has held opposing teams to 51 points per game this season, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

