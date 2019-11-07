SD faces Pacific

South Dakota (0-0) vs. Pacific (1-0) Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts South Dakota…

South Dakota (0-0) vs. Pacific (1-0)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts South Dakota in an early season matchup. Pacific is coming off a 69-47 win at home over Cal State-Stanislaus on Tuesday. South Dakota went 13-17 last year and finished fifth in the Summit League.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota went 4-7 against non-conference programs last season. In those 11 games, the Coyotes gave up 66.8 points per game while scoring 63 per contest. Pacific went 8-5 in non-conference play, averaging 74.3 points and giving up 73.6 per game in the process.

