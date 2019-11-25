SC St. plays Tulsa

South Carolina State (2-3) vs. Tulsa (4-1) Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina…

South Carolina State (2-3) vs. Tulsa (4-1)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State takes on Tulsa in an early season matchup. Tulsa knocked off Southeastern Louisiana by seven points at home on Wednesday, while South Carolina State came up short in a 97-60 game at Vanderbilt on Friday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Tulsa’s Brandon Rachal has averaged 17.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals while Darien Jackson has put up 12.2 points, six rebounds and 2.4 steals. For the Bulldogs, Damni Applewhite has averaged 10 points and 5.8 rebounds while Jahmari Etienne has put up 9.8 points.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Rachal has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 7 over the last three games. He’s also made 86.2 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: South Carolina State’s Etienne has attempted 29 3-pointers and connected on 44.8 percent of them, and is 8 for 16 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 54.3 points and allowing 86.3 points during those contests. Tulsa has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74.8 points while giving up 67.5.

RECENT GAMES: Tulsa has averaged 71.6 points per game over its last five games. The Golden Hurricane are giving up 68.6 points per game over that span.

