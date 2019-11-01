SBU gets 2019-20 campaign underway against Ohio

Ohio (0-0) vs. Saint Bonaventure (0-0) Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure…

Ohio (0-0) vs. Saint Bonaventure (0-0)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure begins its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Ohio Bobcats. Ohio went 14-17 last year and finished 11th in the MAC, while Saint Bonaventure ended up 18-16 and finished fourth in the A10.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio went 7-4 against non-conference programs last season. In those 11 games, the Bobcats gave up 74.1 points per game while scoring 72.3 per matchup. Saint Bonaventure went 4-9 in non-conference play, averaging 67.5 points and allowing 67.4 per game in the process.

