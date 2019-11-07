Santa Clara faces Cal Poly

Cal Poly (0-0) vs. Santa Clara (1-0) Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara…

Cal Poly (0-0) vs. Santa Clara (1-0)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays Cal Poly in an early season matchup. Santa Clara is coming off a 97-52 home win over California-Santa Cruz on Tuesday. Cal Poly went 6-23 last year and finished ninth in the Big West.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal Poly went 2-9 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Mustangs gave up 73.7 points per game while scoring 64.8 per outing. Santa Clara went 7-6 in non-conference play, averaging 73.2 points and giving up 71.5 per game in the process.

