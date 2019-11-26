San Jose St. visits Oregon State

San Jose State (3-3) vs. Oregon State (5-1) Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Jose…

San Jose State (3-3) vs. Oregon State (5-1)

Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State goes up against Oregon State in a non-conference matchup. San Jose State fell 91-76 to Portland State in its last outing. Oregon State is coming off an 80-58 win over Grambling State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle has averaged 21.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists while Ethan Thompson has put up 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. For the Spartans, Seneca Knight has averaged 12.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while Rich Washington has put up 11.2 points and 6.2 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Tinkle has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has accounted for 38 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Spartans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Beavers. Oregon State has an assist on 40 of 83 field goals (48.2 percent) over its past three matchups while San Jose State has assists on 55 of 84 field goals (65.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oregon State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 23rd-best rate in the country. The San Jose State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 328th among Division I teams).

