San Jose St. goes up against Portland

Portland (1-0) vs. San Jose State (1-0)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland and San Jose State both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Portland went 5-8 against non-conference teams last season. In those 13 games, the Pilots gave up 73.3 points per game while scoring 68.1 per matchup. San Jose State went 2-9 in non-conference play, averaging 67.8 points and allowing 76.1 per game in the process.

