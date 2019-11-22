San Francisco plays SHSU

Sam Houston State (2-2) vs. San Francisco (5-0) War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sam…

Sam Houston State (2-2) vs. San Francisco (5-0)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston State and San Francisco both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads earned blowout home victories in their last game. San Francisco earned a 100-70 win over Cal State Bakersfield on Tuesday, while Sam Houston State won easily 88-58 over LeTourneau on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: San Francisco’s Jamaree Bouyea has averaged 14.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Charles Minlend has put up 15 points. For the Bearkats, Zach Nutall has averaged 14.8 points and six rebounds while Kai Mitchell has put up 13.5 points and six rebounds.NUTALL IS A FORCE: Nutall has connected on 16.7 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: San Francisco has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 91.8 points while giving up 67.8.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Dons have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bearkats. San Francisco has an assist on 46 of 90 field goals (51.1 percent) over its previous three contests while Sam Houston State has assists on 43 of 86 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco is ranked ninth among all Division I teams with an average of 88.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.