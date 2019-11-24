San Diego St. puts streak on line vs Tennessee St.

Tennessee State (3-2) vs. San Diego State (5-0) Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee State (3-2) vs. San Diego State (5-0)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it takes on Tennessee State. Tennessee State fell 72-57 at Texas Tech on Thursday. San Diego State is coming off an 81-64 win at home against Long Island-Brooklyn on Friday.

FAB FRESHMEN: San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn, Yanni Wetzell and Nathan Mensah have collectively accounted for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 40 percent of all Aztecs points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARSHALL JR.: Carlos Marshall Jr. has connected on 32.4 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 37 over the last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: San Diego State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 55.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Aztecs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. San Diego State has 65 assists on 95 field goals (68.4 percent) over its past three games while Tennessee State has assists on 43 of 88 field goals (48.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent San Diego State offense has turned the ball over on just 15.4 percent of its possessions, the 27th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 24.2 percent of all Tennessee State possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.