San Diego St., Iowa meet in Las Vegas Invitational

Iowa (5-1) vs. San Diego State (7-0) Las Vegas Invitational , Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

Iowa (5-1) vs. San Diego State (7-0)

Las Vegas Invitational , Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa is set to face San Diego State in the Las Vegas Invitational. San Diego State earned an 83-52 win over Creighton in its most recent game, while Iowa won 72-61 against Texas Tech in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn has averaged 14.4 points and 5.3 assists while Yanni Wetzell has put up 10.9 points and seven rebounds. For the Hawkeyes, Luka Garza has averaged 21.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and two blocks while Joe Wieskamp has put up 11.8 points and 5.7 rebounds.LIKEABLE LUKA: Garza has connected on 50 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also converted 55.9 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hawkeyes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Aztecs. San Diego State has 55 assists on 81 field goals (67.9 percent) over its past three games while Iowa has assists on 63 of 85 field goals (74.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Hawkeyes have averaged 26.3 free throws per game.

