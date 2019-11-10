San Diego goes for first win vs La Verne

La Verne vs. San Diego (0-2) Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Monday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego…

La Verne vs. San Diego (0-2)

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Toreros will be taking on the Leopards of Division III La Verne. San Diego lost 74-62 on the road to Long Beach State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Joey Calcaterra has averaged 16 points and two steals this year for San Diego. Braun Hartfield is also a key contributor, with 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.JOEY HAS A JUMPER: Through two games, San Diego’s Joey Calcaterra has connected on 30.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 75 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego went 10-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Toreros scored 75.3 points per contest in those 15 contests.

