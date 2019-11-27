Salnave, Monmouth host Norfolk State

Norfolk State (3-4) vs. Monmouth (3-5) OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Norfolk State (3-4) vs. Monmouth (3-5)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Jermaine Bishop and Norfolk State will go up against Ray Salnave and Monmouth. Bishop is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games. Salnave is averaging 10.6 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Monmouth’s Salnave, Deion Hammond and Mustapha Traore have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Bishop has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Norfolk State field goals over the last three games. Bishop has accounted for 15 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Norfolk State has scored 57 points per game and allowed 69 over its three-game road losing streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Spartans. Monmouth has an assist on 40 of 69 field goals (58 percent) across its previous three matchups while Norfolk State has assists on 33 of 61 field goals (54.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State is ranked second among MEAC teams with an average of 75.9 points per game.

