Sacred Heart goes up against Presbyterian

Presbyterian (1-3) vs. Sacred Heart (1-3) People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays…

Presbyterian (1-3) vs. Sacred Heart (1-3)

People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays Presbyterian in an early season matchup. Presbyterian fell 63-53 at Notre Dame on Monday. Sacred Heart is coming off an 84-63 win at home over Brown on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: E.J. Anosike has averaged a double-double (13.3 points and 10.5 rebounds) to lead the charge for the Pioneers. Complementing Anosike is Kinnon LaRose, who is maintaining an average of 13 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Blue Hose are led by Cory Hightower, who is averaging 12.5 points and 5.8 rebounds.CLUTCH CORY: Hightower has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Pioneers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Blue Hose. Sacred Heart has 32 assists on 73 field goals (43.8 percent) across its previous three games while Presbyterian has assists on 32 of 74 field goals (43.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart gets to the line more often than any other NEC team. The Pioneers have averaged 23.8 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.