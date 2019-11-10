S. Illinois goes up against Oakland

Southern Illinois (2-1) vs. Oakland (2-1) Silver Spurs Arena, Kissimmee, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays Southern…

Southern Illinois (2-1) vs. Oakland (2-1)

Silver Spurs Arena, Kissimmee, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays Southern Illinois in an early season matchup. Southern Illinois fell 56-54 to Delaware in its last outing. Oakland is coming off a 75-62 win over UTSA in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Aaron Cook and Marcus Domask have led the Salukis. Cook is averaging 15 points, four assists and 2.3 steals while Domask is putting up 15 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Golden Grizzlies have been led by Xavier Hill-Mais and Kevin Kangu, who have combined to score 30.3 points per contest.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Cook has accounted for 41 percent of all Southern Illinois field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland has attempted the second-most free throws among all Horizon teams. The Golden Grizzlies have averaged 28.3 foul shots per game this season.

