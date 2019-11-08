S. Alabama plays Southern Miss

Southern Miss (1-0) vs. South Alabama (1-0) Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss and…

Southern Miss (1-0) vs. South Alabama (1-0)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss and South Alabama both look to put winning streaks together .

LAST TIME: Southern Miss earned the 71-67 victory over South Alabama when these two teams faced each other last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Miss went 5-4 against non-conference teams last season. In those nine games, the Golden Eagles gave up 65.8 points per game while scoring 65.2 per outing. South Alabama went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 68.6 points and giving up 70.5 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.