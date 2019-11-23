S. Alabama, Northeastern meet in Gulf Coast Showcase

Northeastern (3-2) vs. South Alabama (3-2) Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Monday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northeastern (3-2) vs. South Alabama (3-2)

Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern is set to face off against South Alabama in the Gulf Coast Showcase. South Alabama earned a 98-72 win over Spring Hill in its most recent game, while Northeastern won easily 101-44 against Holy Cross in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: South Alabama has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Josh Ajayi, Andre Fox, Trhae Mitchell and Don Coleman have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Jaguars points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Jordan Roland has connected on 55.3 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 13 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 92 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: South Alabama’s Fox has attempted 32 3-pointers and connected on 34.4 percent of them, and is 9 of 20 over his last three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Huskies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Jaguars. South Alabama has an assist on 42 of 83 field goals (50.6 percent) across its past three games while Northeastern has assists on 53 of 91 field goals (58.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Alabama offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 25th-best rate in the country. The Northeastern defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 279th among Division I teams).

