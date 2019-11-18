S. Alabama faces Spring Hill

Spring Hill vs. South Alabama (2-2) Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars…

Spring Hill vs. South Alabama (2-2)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars are set to battle the Badgers of Division II Spring Hill. South Alabama lost 90-72 to Chattanooga in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: South Alabama has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Andre Fox, Josh Ajayi, Trhae Mitchell and Don Coleman have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Jaguars scoring this season.ACCURATE ANDRE: Fox has connected on 29.2 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 88 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama went 5-6 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Jaguars offense put up 68.6 points per contest across those 11 contests.

