Rutgers goes up against SBU

Saint Bonaventure (0-3) vs. Rutgers (3-0)

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure takes on Rutgers in an early season matchup. Saint Bonaventure came up short in a 78-65 game at Siena on Tuesday. Rutgers is coming off a 62-57 win at home over Drexel on Wednesday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Rutgers has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Geo Baker, Ron Harper Jr., Montez Mathis and Myles Johnson have collectively accounted for 57 percent of all Scarlet Knights scoring this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kyle Lofton has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. Lofton has 12 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STOUT BONNIES: Rutgers has held opposing teams to 55.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big Ten teams.

