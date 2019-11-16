Home » NCAA Basketball » Ross leads Pepperdine over…

Ross leads Pepperdine over Abilene Christian 73-69

The Associated Press

November 16, 2019, 11:27 PM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Colbey Ross had 22 points as Pepperdine edged past Abilene Christian 73-69 on Saturday night. Kameron Edwards added 20 points for the Waves.

Kessler Edwards had 15 points and eight rebounds and hit a pair of free throws with 5 seconds left for Pepperdine (3-1).

Payten Ricks had 18 points for the Wildcats (1-2). Kolton Kohl added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Joe Pleasant had 10 points.

Pepperdine matches up against USC on the road on Tuesday. Abilene Christian plays UNLV on the road on Monday.

