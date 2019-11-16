Rogers scores 23 to lift UMBC past D-II Georgian Court 60-48

BALTIMORE (AP) — Darnell Rogers had a career-high 23 points as Maryland-Baltimore County topped Division II Georgian Court 60-48 on…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Darnell Rogers had a career-high 23 points as Maryland-Baltimore County topped Division II Georgian Court 60-48 on Saturday.

Brandon Horvath had 13 points and 12 rebounds for UMBC (4-0), which won its fourth straight game to start the season. Arkel Lamar added nine rebounds.

L.J. Owens, the Retrievers’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 15 points per game, was held to 6 points. He hit 1 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Caleb Bowser had 14 points for the Lions. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Alonzo Ortiz-Traylor added seven rebounds but turned the ball over seven times and managed just two assists.

UMBC faces LSU on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.