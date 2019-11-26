Robert Morris takes on Geneva

Geneva vs. Robert Morris (1-6) UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Robert Morris…

Geneva vs. Robert Morris (1-6)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Robert Morris Colonials are set to battle the Golden Tornadoes of NAIA program Geneva. Robert Morris lost 66-62 on the road against Marquette in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Josh Williams has maintained an average of 11.1 points for the Colonials, while AJ Bramah has recorded 8.1 points and eight rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Through seven games, the Colonials’ Josh Williams has connected on 32.3 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Robert Morris went 4-9 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Colonials scored 67.1 points per contest across those 13 games.

