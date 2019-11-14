Rhode Island plays Bama

Alabama (1-1) vs. Rhode Island (1-1) Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rhode…

Alabama (1-1) vs. Rhode Island (1-1)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island goes up against Alabama in an early season matchup. Alabama blew out Florida Atlantic by 19 at home on Monday, while Rhode Island fell to Maryland on the road on Saturday, 73-55.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Rhode Island’s Cyril Langevine has averaged 11 points and 16 rebounds while Jeff Dowtin has put up 13.5 points. For the Crimson Tide, Kira Lewis Jr. has averaged 23 points, seven rebounds and 6.5 assists while Jaden Shackelford has put up 16.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.LIKEABLE LEWIS JR.: Lewis has connected on 40 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.1 percent. The Rams have averaged 17.5 offensive boards per game.

