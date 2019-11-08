Rhode Island pays visit to Maryland

Rhode Island (1-0) vs. Maryland (1-0) Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island and…

Rhode Island (1-0) vs. Maryland (1-0)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island and Maryland both look to put winning streaks together . Rhode Island took care of Long Island-Brooklyn by 11 in its last outing. Maryland is coming off a 95-71 win over Holy Cross in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Rhode Island went 7-5 against schools outside its conference, while Maryland went 10-3 in such games.

