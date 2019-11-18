Radford squares up against Northwestern

Radford (1-2) vs. Northwestern (1-1) Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays Radford in an…

Radford (1-2) vs. Northwestern (1-1)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays Radford in an early season matchup. Northwestern knocked off Providence by nine points at home on Wednesday, while Radford fell 76-73 at Georgia Southern on Friday.

STEPPING UP: Northwestern’s Pete Nance has averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds while Miller Kopp has put up 11.5 points and six rebounds. For the Highlanders, Carlik Jones has averaged 23 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists while Travis Fields Jr. has put up 10.7 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jones has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Radford field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford has committed a turnover on just 16.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big South teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 10.7 times per game this season.

