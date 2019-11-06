Purdue gets 2019-20 campaign underway against Green Bay

Green Bay (0-0) vs. Purdue (0-0) Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue opens its…

Green Bay (0-0) vs. Purdue (0-0)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue opens its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Green Bay Phoenix. Green Bay went 21-17 last year and finished fourth in the Horizon, while Purdue ended up 26-10 and finished second in the Big Ten.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue held its 15 non-conference opponents to an average of just 69.3 points per game last year. The Boilermakers offense scored 81.5 points per contest on their way to a 10-5 record against non-Big Ten competition. Green Bay went 8-8 against non-conference programs in 2018-19.

