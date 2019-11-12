Providence (2-0) vs. Northwestern (0-1) Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays Northwestern in an…

Providence (2-0) vs. Northwestern (0-1)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays Northwestern in an early season matchup. Providence won easily 76-47 over NJIT on Saturday. Northwestern lost 71-61 to Merrimack on Friday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .ACCURATE ALPHA: Alpha Diallo has connected on 30.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Providence went 10-4 against programs outside its conference, while Northwestern went 9-2 in such games.

