Preston leads Ohio over Heidelberg 88-50

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Preston recorded 16 points and 11 assists to lift Ohio to an 88-50 win over Division III Heidelberg on Saturday.

Ben Vander Plas had 18 points for Ohio (2-0). Nolan Foster added 12 points. Lunden McDay had 10 points for the home team.

Jordan Dartis, whose 19.0 points per game entering the contest led the Bobcats, was held to only 9 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Dylan Woods had 13 points for the Student Princes. Phariz Watkins added 13 points. Alex Arellano had 12 rebounds.

Ohio faces Iona on the road on Wednesday.

