Prairie View takes on UCF

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View visits Central Florida in an early season matchup. Prairie View easily beat Jarvis Christian by 38 at home on Tuesday. Central Florida went 24-9 last year and finished third in the AAC.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Florida held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 63.6 points per game last season. The Knights offense put up 76.1 points per matchup en route to an 11-3 record against non-AAC competition. Prairie View went 1-12 against non-conference teams last season.

