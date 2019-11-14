Prairie View squares up against Texas

Prairie View (1-2) vs. Texas (3-0) Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Prairie View (1-2) vs. Texas (3-0)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts Prairie View in an early season matchup. Prairie View fell 75-48 at Texas State in its last outing. Texas is coming off a 67-54 win at home over California Baptist in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Texas’ Matt Coleman III has averaged 13.7 points, five rebounds and 4.3 assists while Courtney Ramey has put up 12 points and six rebounds. For the Panthers, Chance Ellis has averaged 16 points while Gerard Andrus has put up 10 points.EXCELLENT ELLIS: Ellis has connected on 54.2 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 24 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Prairie View as a collective unit has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among SWAC teams.

