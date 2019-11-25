Portland St. squares off against Grambling St.

Grambling State (3-2) vs. Portland State (2-3) Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State faces…

Grambling State (3-2) vs. Portland State (2-3)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State faces Portland State in an early season matchup. Grambling State fell 80-58 at Oregon State in its last outing. Portland State is coming off a 91-76 win over San Jose State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Tigers have been led by juniors Devante Jackson and Ivy Smith Jr.. Jackson has averaged 16 points and 5.4 rebounds while Smith has accounted for 13.2 points, four assists and 3.2 steals per contest. The Vikings have been led by Holland Woods and Matt Hauser, who have combined to score 35 points per contest.

CREATING OFFENSE: Woods has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Portland State field goals over the last three games. Woods has accounted for 19 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Portland State’s Hauser has attempted 34 3-pointers and connected on 38.2 percent of them, and is 9 of 23 over his last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Vikings. Portland State has an assist on 44 of 89 field goals (49.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Grambling State has assists on 42 of 77 field goals (54.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Grambling State offense has scored 92.8 points per game this season, ranking the Tigers second among Division I teams. The Portland State defense has allowed 79 points per game to opponents (ranked 211th overall).

