Pippen lifts Kent St past Division II opponent Concord 89-59

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Danny Pippen had 17 points as Kent State routed Division II opponent Concord 89-59 on Thursday.

Anthony Roberts and Tervell Beck added 15 points each for the Golden Flashes (5-0). Mitch Peterson had seven rebounds. Troy Simons, whose 16 points per game entering the matchup led the Golden Flashes, had only three points.

Beck scored 13 of his points in the first half, in just nine minutes, as Kent State led 50-32.

Martin Kelly had 16 points and six rebounds for the Mountain Lions. Ethan Heller added 14 points, and Trey Brisco had 13 points.

Kent State plays No. 10 Ohio State on the road on Monday in the Buckeye Classic.

