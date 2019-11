Pipkins, White lead Providence over Merrimack 93-56

The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Luwane Pipkins scored 18 points to lead six Providence players in double figures and the Friars…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Luwane Pipkins scored 18 points to lead six Providence players in double figures and the Friars controlled Merrimack in a 93-56 on Tuesday night.

Maliek White added 15 points for Providence (4-1), Nate Watson scored 14, Kalif Young 13, Emmitt Holt 11 and David Duke 10.

Mykel Derring had 11 points for Merrimack and Devin Jensen scored 10.

Providence will seek its fifth straight home win on Saturday when the team hosts Penn. Merrimack takes on Lesley University at home on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.