Pile leads Omaha over Southern 78-51

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Matt Pile had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lift Omaha to a 78-51 win over Southern in the Cayman Islands Classic – Mainland on Monday night.

Darrius Hughes had 15 points for Omaha (4-3). Ayo Akinwole added 13 points and six rebounds. KJ Robinson had 12 points for the hosts.

JT Gibson scored seven points despite leading the Mavericks in scoring coming into the matchup with 17 points per game. He shot 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).

Lamarcus Lee had eight points and seven rebounds for the Jaguars (2-4). Darius Williams added 12 rebounds.

Damiree Burns, whose 12 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Jaguars, had only four points on 2-of-10 shooting.

