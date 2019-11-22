Pepperdine plays host to Sac State

Sacramento State (3-0) vs. Pepperdine (3-2) Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State faces Pepperdine…

Sacramento State (3-0) vs. Pepperdine (3-2)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State faces Pepperdine in an early season matchup. Sacramento State beat UC Davis by 10 on Wednesday. Pepperdine lost 91-84 at Southern California on Tuesday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Pepperdine’s Colbey Ross, Kessler Edwards and Darryl Polk Jr. have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 50 percent of all Waves scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Ross has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Pepperdine’s Skylar Chavez has attempted 32 3-pointers and connected on 37.5 percent of them, and is 12 for 32 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Sacramento State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 29 percent, the second-best mark in the country. Pepperdine has allowed opponents to shoot 47.6 percent from the field through five games (ranked 301st).

