Penn State welcomes UMES in 2019-20 season opener

Maryland Eastern Shore (0-0) vs. Penn State (0-0)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State begins its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks. Maryland Eastern Shore went 7-25 last year and finished 10th in the MEAC, while Penn State ended up 14-18 and finished 11th in the Big Ten.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State limited its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.5 points per game last season. The Nittany Lions offense put up 72.2 points per matchup on their way to a 7-4 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Maryland Eastern Shore went 0-13 against non-conference schools in 2018-19.

